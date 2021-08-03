UTHSC predicts area hospitalizations may reach new heights by next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Health Science Center released a troubling graph that predicts area hospitalizations may reach new heights by next week and there’s nothing we can do about it.

This concern is because of the rise in COVID cases, but even if you have been vaccinated or simply don’t contract COVID, this may affect you if you have to go to the hospital for any reason.

”They’re in battle, just like our soldiers are, fighting for us and we have t do our part,” said Chris Liles, Memphis resident.

Liles is talking about the stress local medical professionals are under as hospitalizations begin to skyrocket.

”They’re completely overwhelmed and underpaid,” said Liles.

And things don’t look like they will be turning around anytime soon.

The University of Tennessee Health Science Center released a graph that shows COVID hospitalizations shooting straight up.

”What that means is that if the curb continues, we’re going to approach, if not exceed, the number of folks with COVID that we saw last winter when we were at our peak,” said Scott Strome, the Executive Dean and Vice Chancellor for clinical affairs at UTHSC College of Medicine.

Strome predicted this may happen as soon as next week, putting a strain on area hospitals.

”There’s folks who are COVID positive who are what we call boarding, so they are actually staying in the ER until a bed can be made available to them,” said Strome.

Strome said it’s not so much the physical beds are lacking, they don’t have the staffing to care for patients.

This is why he and others urged people to get vaccinated.

”I don’t necessarily trust everything the government put out, but I know doctors take an oath to do no harm and they’re not going to tell you to take something that will hurt,” said Liles.

Strome said we may not be able to turn things around by next week, but there is a way to turn things around later down the line, by going back to the basics, mask up, social distance, work home if you can and getting vaccinated.

