Firefighters from multiple agencies were on scene of a structure fire on the 100 block of Perraud Drive in Folsom Tuesday afternoon. The flames have been knocked down at the residence where most of the damage has been contained to the garage and nearby vegetation Firefighters were notified of the fire from multiple 911 calls reporting a vegetation and tree fire near 121 and 123 Perraud Drive, burning near the street between the driveways of two different homes. When firefighters arrive, the flames had already spread to the garage and an attached shade structure of one home, along with a fence and vegetation that border the neighboring property.