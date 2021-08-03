Real-world metaverse 'TwinWorld' selected as 5G Telco Edge Cloud testbed for 3 global mobile carriers

Aug. 4—Gaming has come a long way since it first became available on PCs and gaming consoles several decades ago. Today, gaming has become quite commonplace on mobile handheld devices. And people are not only entertaining themselves with gaming, they are also watching live streams of games being played by professional players. Gaming has evolved into eSports and many have been able to participate in competitive gaming even while sitting in the comforts of their homes. This trend is going to continue and evolve further.5G and Edge Computing technologies have the potential to do away with the need for a consumer to invest in expensive gaming hardware, These technologies are enabling Cloud Gaming services on smartphones and tablets with experiences that are comparable to those on more expensive, console-like devices. This opens opportunities for reaching out to a very large user segment comprising of casual gamers, professional and competitive gamers, and others. Globally, many 5G service providers have announced mobile cloud gaming services on a subscription basis or as a bundled offering with 5G data plans.