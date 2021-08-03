Cancel
Alvin Ing, Pioneering Asian American Broadway Actor, Dies at 89

By Ethan Shanfeld
Beaumont Enterprise
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAlvin Ing, a pioneering Asian American Broadway actor who appeared in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Flower Drum Song” and Stephen Sondheim’s “Pacific Overtures,” died at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, Calif. on July 31. He was 89. Ing’s representatives said that the fully-vaccinated actor was diagnosed with pneumonia in...

