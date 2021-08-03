Pikeville getting ‘Buff’: City welcomes new shop to growing list of businesses
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A new business is making its way to the Pikeville Commons this month, bringing with it a new spin on self care and personal hygiene. Buff City Soap opens its doors August 12, with plans to introduce made-in-store soaps to the area. From bath bombs to laundry soap, the plant-based company uses almost no chemicals in its products and offers a variety of customizable scents.www.wymt.com
