Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis County, MO

St. Louis County Council meets Tuesday after mask mandate temporarily halted

By Zara Barker
Posted by 
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. LOUIS – Tonight’s meeting also follows last Tuesday’s raucous meeting that ended with the county council ruling 5-2 to overturn the mask mandate. Today’s court hearing was about that ruling. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit last week contesting the mandate. A St. Louis County Circuit Court...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
23K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Louis County, MO
Health
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Louis County, MO
Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
County
Saint Louis County, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Schmitt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri Attorney General#County Executive#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
FOX2Now

COVID deaths on the rise in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – Medical officials in St . Louis are sounding the alarm about the rising numbers of COVID patients in area hospitals. The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force today is reporting 10 COVID patients in area hospitals have died in one day as the Delta variant of the coronavirus rages through the region.
Kansas City, MOKMBC.com

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES: Mask mandates now in place in KCMO, NKC

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates around the Kansas City metro area, and in Kansas and Missouri. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said Monday the state has 334,636 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and there have been 5,266 deaths since the outbreak started. Kansas only updates its case totals on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Saint Louis County, MOthemissouritimes.com

Schmitt successfully blocks St. Louis County mask mandate

A St. Louis County judge granted Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s request for a temporary pause on the county’s mask mandate Tuesday, stalling the order until a hearing before the court later this month. The court blocked St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, St. Louis Health Department Director Faisal Kahn, and...
Missouri StateKRMS Radio

MO Attorney General Files Lawsuit In KC Against Mask Mandates

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt now has a lawsuit filed against Kansas City over mask mandates he says are ‘unreasonable and unconstitutional.’. The suit was filed Tuesday in Jackson County. The AG is asking the court to get rid of the mask mandates in favor of appropriate guidance. But the...
Saint Louis County, MORFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis County's Dr. Faisal Khan Under Fire; COVID Continues On

St. Louis County's public health director is battling accusations that he lied about being assaulted and called racist slurs last week at a County Council meeting. Dr. Faisal Khan wrote in a letter to council Chair Rita Heard Days that he was surrounded as he left the chamber after pleading for a mask mandate in front of a hostile, maskless crowd.
Kansas City, MOKansas City Star

Judge blocks St. Louis County mask mandate in fight over council’s power to repeal it

A judge has blocked St. Louis County’s mask mandate, a decision sought by Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who has promised to sue over Kansas City’s new mask order. Circuit Judge Ellen Ribaudo issued a temporary restraining order against County Executive Sam Page and other local officials on Tuesday preventing them from enforcing the mandate. The county council voted last week to repeal the order but Page insisted that the council doesn’t have the power to remove it.
Anniston, ALPosted by
Anniston Star

Anniston council mulls return to masks in city buildings

Members of Anniston’s City Council discussed the possibility of bringing back a mask mandate for city facilities Tuesday, as the delta variant of COVID-19 swelled the ranks of patients at a local hospital. “It’s very obvious and evident that we unfortunately are going through another round of this COVID situation,”...
Public Health4state.news

Mask order fight brewing in St. Louis between county leaders

St. Louis County’s top elected official insisted Wednesday that a mask mandate remained in place even though the county commission voted to overturn it. Across the state, meanwhile, Kansas City issued its own order in an effort to stem a rise in COVID-19 cases that is straining hospitals, leading to an immediate threat of a lawsuit.“This virus, these cases and this curve is shooting straight up and if we don’t make some decisions fast we are going to be in a bad spot,” St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said during a media briefing. Page spoke after the St. Louis County Council voted 5-2 on Tuesday to end the county’s mask mandate, saying Page did not consult with them before issuing it. Orders took effect Monday there and in the city of St. Louis, requiring everyone age 5 or older to wear masks inside public spaces and on public transportation even if they are vaccinated. Health officials in the county said in a news release that they had documented more than 600 breakthrough cases in which vaccinated people tested positive for COVID-19, and they stressed that the total is likely higher.In addition to the mandate, St. Louis’ mayor, Tishaura O. Jones, said her administration was evaluating whether to require city workers to get vaccinated.The mandates in the St. Louis area prompted Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt to immediately file a lawsuit in an effort to stop them. Page said that until the lawsuit was resolved, “masks will be required in all indoor public spaces.”Related video: Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas reinstates indoor mask mandate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy