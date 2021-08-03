Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego County, CA

Undersheriff Kelly Martinez Announces Campaign to Succeed Retiring Bill Gore

By Chris Jennewein
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dJuXa_0bGsS5Ak00
Assistant Sheriff Kelly Martinez has been appointed to undersheriff. Photo via @SDSheriff Twitter

Undersheriff Kelly Martinez, the second in command at the San Diego Sheriff’s Department, has announced her candidacy to succeed retiring three-term Sheriff Bill Gore in 2022.

Martinez, 58, has worked for the department for 36 years and in February was named the department’s undersheriff. She is the first woman to hold that post.

“Public safety is my highest priority,” she told the San Diego Union-Tribune on Monday. “As Sheriff, San Diego County residents can trust that I will put the safety of our communities first. I will ensure fair policing for all.”

It will be her first campaign for elected office. She will face former sheriff’s commander Dave Myers, who ran unsuccessfully against Gore in 2018.

“I welcome Kelly Martinez into the campaign for sheriff. San Diego County voters face an important choice next year in choosing a new leader for our county’s largest law enforcement organization,” said Myers, who added that “it’s time to clean house in sheriff’s department.”

The department is one of the 10 largest in the U.S. with 4,600 employees.

Comments / 0

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Undersheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Times of San Diego

Rep. Jacobs Cheers Decision to Resettle Thousands of Afghan Allies and Families

Rep. Sara Jacobs, a leading advocate of resettling threatened Afghan allies and their families, on Tuesday applauded the State Department’s expansion of the program. Late Monday the resettlement program was expanded to include thousands of “priority two” allies, covering Afghans who worked for U.S.-funded projects and for U.S.-based non-government bodies and media outlets.
California StatePosted by
Times of San Diego

Opinion: As California’s Crises Multiply, Early Recall Election Could Backfire on Newsom

Gov. Gavin Newsom and his pals in the Legislature thought they were being very clever when they advanced the date of his recall election several weeks to Sept. 14. At the time, less than a month ago, events seemed to be going Newsom’s way and an earlier election would, they believed, take advantage of those circumstances while giving his enemies less time to persuade voters to oust him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy