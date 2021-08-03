One Piece Reveals Robin's Coldest Attack Yet
One Piece reveals Nico Robin's coldest attack in Wano yet with the newest chapter yet! The War on Onigashima continues with the newest chapter of the series and the Straw Hats have found themselves in the midst of some tough new battles as each of them have come across new opponents. One of the most intriguing fights of the arc thus far has been all of those wrapped up in Black Maria's web with Sanji, Brook, and Robin all dealing with the deadly Tobi Roppo member's tricks. This even took a new turn when Sanji actually called out for help from Robin.comicbook.com
Comments / 0