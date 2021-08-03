Cancel
North Manchester, IN

Louise E. (Krom) Jacoby Shull

Your News Local
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouise E. (Krom) Jacoby Shull, 98, was called home by her Creator and Lord, Jesus Christ on August 1, 2021 at Timbercrest Healthcare. Louise was the oldest child of Milo O. and Frieda P. (Knoop) Krom born on December 25, 1922 in North Manchester. Her siblings were Thelma (Gordan) Smith, Lewis Krom, Trisha (Russell) Herron all deceased. She grew up in the South Whitley- Columbia City areas and graduated from Columbia City High School in 1942.

