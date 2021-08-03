Cancel
Bentley Flying Spur Transformed Into Stunning Luxury Ute

By Lewin Day
The UK-based build blends luxury styling with good old fashioned practicality. The luxury car scene has followed the broader trend in the automotive industry over the last few decades, towards SUVs and away from traditional sedans and wagons. Perhaps more shockingly, performance marques like Porsche and Lamborghini have all started getting into the business of more practical vehicles. They're all yet to produce a bona fide pickup, however. Fear not, for UK-based shop DC Customs has taken a Bentley Flying Spur and whipped up a devilishly stylish ute, reports AutoEvolution.

