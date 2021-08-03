Cancel
Big strategic decisions await Samsung’s Lee as momentum builds for his parole

By Joyce Lee, Heekyong Yang
Metro International
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL (Reuters) – With bated breath, management at Samsung Electronics is waiting to see if the conglomerate’s leader, Jay Y. Lee, will be released on parole this month. Support for his parole, both political and amongst the public, has grown amid anxiety that key strategic decisions are not being made at the South Korean tech giant.

