Olympics-Belarus sprinter Tsimanouskaya headed for Poland after Tokyo diplomatic drama

By Metro US
Metro International
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) -Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya was headed to Poland on Wednesday after seeking refuge with that country’s diplomats, bringing a dramatic diplomatic twist at the Tokyo Olympics. Her refusal to board a flight https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/exclusive-olympics-belarusian-athlete-says-she-was-taken-airport-go-home-after-2021-08-01/#:~:text=TOKYO%2C%20Aug%202%20(Reuters),staff%20at%20the%20Olympic%20Games home late on Sunday, after she said she was taken by her team to the...

