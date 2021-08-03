Telos acquires Diamond Fortress Technologies to expand into the touchless biometrics services market
Telos Corporation announced that it has acquired the assets of Diamond Fortress Technologies (DFT), including all patents, and will integrate the ONYX touchless fingerprinting software with Telos’ IDTrust360 platform. The acquisition adds several new patents to Telos’ library of biometric and digital identity intellectual property. The addition of contactless biometrics...www.helpnetsecurity.com
