Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Telos acquires Diamond Fortress Technologies to expand into the touchless biometrics services market

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 1 day ago

Telos Corporation announced that it has acquired the assets of Diamond Fortress Technologies (DFT), including all patents, and will integrate the ONYX touchless fingerprinting software with Telos’ IDTrust360 platform. The acquisition adds several new patents to Telos’ library of biometric and digital identity intellectual property. The addition of contactless biometrics...

www.helpnetsecurity.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biometrics#Telos Corporation#Dft#Cagr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
Related
BusinessWebProNews

Salesforce Acquiring RPA Company Servicetrace

Salesforce has entered an agreement to purchase Servicetrace, a robotic process automation (RPA) provider. The RPA industry is currently exploding, as companies large and small look to automation as a way to cut costs and improve efficiency. The transition to remote work has made it more difficult to manage the data, however, making it difficult to integrate the data and properly manage it.
Businessthefastmode.com

Telkomsel Selects Thoughtworks for Technology Architecture Blueprint

Telkomsel, Indonesia's largest telecommunications services provider, has selected Thoughtworks to evaluate its existing infrastructure and provide a roadmap to support its transformation. The collaboration will focus on redefining the approach and framework that is expected to optimize agility, improve resiliency and enable Telkomsel to respond quickly to business and market...
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

SANS Institute chooses Pulumi Cloud Engineering Platform to adopt cloud engineering best practices

Pulumi announced that SANS Institute is using the Pulumi Cloud Engineering Platform to streamline the delivery of applications and infrastructure, increasing the speed of delivery by 3X. Pulumi enabled SANS to adopt cloud engineering best practices so that it could reduce deployment times, simplify its cloud architectures and ultimately create a better experience for end customers.
Softwareaithority.com

AU10TIX Applauded By Frost & Sullivan For Enhancing The Customer Onboarding Process With Its AI-powered Identity Management Solution

A well-designed product development roadmap and ability to leverage advancements in AI, mobile, and biometric technologies have established AU10TIX as a leading innovator in the market. Based on its recent analysis of the global identity management market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes AU10TIX with the 2021 Global Product Leadership Award for...
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Elastic Limitless XDR prevents threats at cloud scale on a single platform

Elastic announced the launch and general availability of the free and open Limitless Extended Detection and Response (XDR). Part of Elastic Security, Elastic Limitless XDR modernizes security operations by unifying the capabilities of security information and event management (SIEM), security analytics, and endpoint security. “Organizations have been spending regularly on...
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

AP Automation Firm Stampli Unveils Partner Program

The accounts payable (AP) automation platform Stampli launched a new partner program Wednesday to allow its clients to expand their offerings. Designed for accounting firms, bookkeepers, resellers, consultants and enterprise resource planning (ERP) providers, Stampli said per a press release that the program will help these professionals “modernize their mid-market and enterprise clients’ invoice management process by bringing together accounts payable communications, documentation, and payments with Stampli’s powerful AP automation.”
Internetaithority.com

Pixafy Announces erpCommerce For NetSuite And Adobe Commerce powered By Magento; Integrated Enterprise eCommerce In 60 Days

Best-in-class B2B and B2C eCommerce solution for NetSuite Cloud ERP and Adobe Commerce. Pixafy, an Adobe Solution Partner specializing in ERP and eCommerce, announced erpCommerce for NetSuite. erpCommerce enables organizations using NetSuite to integrate with Adobe Commerce, powered by Magento, and launch a fully ERP-integrated transactional website within 60 days.
Businesspackagingimpressions.com

Domino Digital Printing North America Sales Organization Updates

Domino continues to grow and evolve their digital printing business. Following are updates in North America regarding role changes and new hire. Emily Kroll, Digital Printing Account Manager whose territory included Mid-West and Ohio Valley states has transitioned to the Southeast region beginning July 1. Emily joined Domino in 2018 and has 17+ years’ experience in the label & packaging market, with the last 10 years being spent in Digital Printing. Prior to Domino, Emily was Business Director at Durst Image Technology US for four years, where she was responsible for Sales, Marketing, and Business Development of their Label & Specialty Packaging Division. Previously, she held Sales Management positions with Colordyne Technologies and Memjet. She is well versed in both water-based & UV inkjet printing technologies. Emily had also spent several years in the thermal transfer industry holding various positions with IIMAK.
Businessinformation-age.com

Building future-proof tech products and long-lasting customer relationships

Giorgio Regni, CTO and co-founder of Scality, discusses how tech products and customer relationships can be built to last. In the ever-changing realm of technology, it can be difficult to describe something as “long-lasting”. The industry moves at a blazingly fast pace and novelty is often rewarded, but the truth is we all pay the price for premature obsolescence. It is high time that we commit to building tech products that last — to creating solutions that, by design, grow with the user and, thus, retain their value and usefulness. There is honour in balancing innovation with staying power.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Corent Technology adds MaaS platform to the HPE GreenLake Cloud Services ecosystem

Corent Technology announced the addition of Corent’s MaaS (Migration-as-a-Service) platform to the HPE GreenLake Cloud Services ecosystem. With Corent’s migration tools and technologies delivered through the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform, customers benefit from a fixed-price, off-the-shelf package to accelerate hybrid cloud migration of Microsoft Windows workloads, while minimizing cost, time, and risk.
SoftwareStamford Advocate

10Pearls Acquires Costa Rica-Based Digital Technology Services Company, Proximity

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) August 04, 2021. 10Pearls, an end-to-end technology product innovation and digital acceleration company continues its global expansion with the acquisition of Proximity, a nearshore software development company based in Costa Rica. Founded in 2011 by Adolfo Cruz-Luthmer, Proximity specializes in agile software development and engineering teams, QA testing...
Posted by
Benzinga

SPX Expands Its Communication Technologies Platform With Acquisition Of Enterprise Control Systems For Undisclosed Sum

SPX Corp (NYSE: SPXC) acquired Enterprise Control Systems Ltd, a U.K.-based company that designs and manufactures highly-engineered tactical datalinks and radio frequency (RF) countermeasures, including counter-drone and counter-IED RF jammers. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. ECS's results will be reported as part of SPX's Communications Technology...
Businessbizjournals

IntelliBridge acquires Arlington digital services firm

McLean technology and intelligence services company IntelliBridge Inc. made its second acquisition deal in the past six months, purchasing Arlington-based U.Group in a deal announced Tuesday. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, but the buy provides Intellibridge — formed from last year’s combination of Trowbridge & Trowbridge and...
SoftwareHouston Chronicle

Cyford Technologies LLC is excited to launch digital marketing services, giving a big boost to online sales with digital marketing skills.

SNELLVILLE, Ga. (PRWEB) August 03, 2021. Cyford Technologies LLC, introducing DIGITAL MARKETING SERVICES to its catalogue. Increase brand loyalty and online sales with experts. Target audience cost-effectively and measurably. Cyford Technologies LLC, offering digital marketing services for all-size businesses by accessing the mass market at an affordable price. Taking your...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Smart partners with P.I. Works to automate its multi-technology networks

Smart Communications has partnered with P.I. Works for a comprehensive strategy for its self-organizing network (SON) solution to automate its multi-vendor, multi-technology networks. A self-organizing network (SON) is an automation technology designed to make the planning, configuration, performance management, coverage and quality optimization and healing of mobile radio access networks...

Comments / 0

Community Policy