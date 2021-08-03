Cancel
WWE

Could Brock Lesnar sign with AEW?

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 1 day ago
In recent days, All Elite Wrestling (AEW), has been in the news for the latest rumors that have approached two former WWE stars such as CM Punk and even Daniel Bryan to the company of Tony Khan. In the last few hours the rumors have increased and have also seen a rumor that would be incredible: the second most important wrestling company in the world is said to be thinking of The Beast Incarnate, one of the most important stars of WWE of the last twenty years, none other than Brock Lesnar.

