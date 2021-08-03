Cancel
Saltworks collaborates with Bit Discovery to provide ASM capabilities to application security teams

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 1 day ago

Saltworks announced a partnership with attack surface management (ASM) provider Bit Discovery to integrate advanced ASM capabilities into SaltMiner, Saltworks’ enterprise AppSec management solution that gives visibility into application health, risk and compliance at each stage of the software development lifecycle (SDLC). Attack surface management is crucial to an effective...

www.helpnetsecurity.com

