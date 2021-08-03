Cancel
Midland, TX

33 Lead Foundation looks to honor Basin athletes, coaches

By Oscar LeRoy
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA fairly new foundation in the Permian Basin is looking to recognize both high school athletes and coaches through scholarships and awards. The Joby Flores “33 Lead” Foundation was founded by Joe Flores to honor the memory of his late dad, a coach and longtime supporter of Monahans football and athletics in general. Joby was known as inspiration for his community and was always passionate and energetic about sports, according to the foundation’s website. Joe Flores, who now lives in Greenwood, said his dad believed there was nothing more honorable than being a coach and nothing more special than high school athletics.

