Smart partners with P.I. Works to automate its multi-technology networks

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 1 day ago

Smart Communications has partnered with P.I. Works for a comprehensive strategy for its self-organizing network (SON) solution to automate its multi-vendor, multi-technology networks. A self-organizing network (SON) is an automation technology designed to make the planning, configuration, performance management, coverage and quality optimization and healing of mobile radio access networks...

www.helpnetsecurity.com

#Smart Communications#Wireless Network#Network Automation#Network Management#Artificial Intelligence#Smart#Exa#Pldt#Filipinos
