Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Federal judge temporarily blocks Abbott's controversial order allowing troopers to stop cars suspected of carrying migrants

Posted by 
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zTabI_0bGsOgPQ00

A federal judge out of El Paso has issued a temporary restraining order against Gov. Greg Abbott's controversial orde r restricting the ground transportation of migrants, issued at the end of July.

Abbott's order also gave jurisdiction to state troopers to stop any vehicle they suspect of carrying individuals who crossed the border illegally—a move U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone wrote "conflicts with, and poses an obstacle to, federal immigration law."

The order comes as the Department of Justice sues Abbott over the order , saying in its lawsuit that it will further the spread of COVID-19 while disrupting efforts to help asylum-seekers whose cases are pending. In a July 30 letter back to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Abbott said the simmering conflict between the federal government and Texas amounts to "a constitutional crisis," alleging the Biden administration was "failing" to enforce immigration laws along the southern border.

Cardone's injunction, set to last until at least the morning of August 13, instead alleges Abbott's executive order "risks the safety of federal law enforcement personnel and their families, and exacerbating the spread of COVID-19."

Meanwhile, the judge has also ordered representatives from both parties of the lawsuit to appear in court at 8 a.m. on August 13.

Governor Abbott's office responded on Tuesday night:

"The Court's recent order is temporary and based on limited evidence. We look forward to providing the Court with the evidence to support the Governor's Executive Order to protect Texans. The Biden Administration has knowingly—and willfully—released COVID-19 positive migrants into Texas communities, risking the potential exposure and infection of Texas residents. The Governor’s Executive Order attempts to prevent the Biden Administration from spreading COVID-19 into Texas and protect the health and safety of Texans."

Comments / 1

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Merrick Garland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cars#Executive Order#The Department Of Justice#State Of Tx#Ngo#Kens5#Aboltonreports#Court#Texans#The Biden Administration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CBS DFW

‘Lockdowns Are Wrong’: Texas Gov. Abbott Reaffirms No More State Shutdowns, Mandates During Pandemic

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — “Lockdowns are wrong during a pandemic.” That’s the word today from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaking during remarks to the Asian American Hotel Owners Association’s National Convention In Dallas on Wednesday, Aug. 4. “Another thing that has propelled business operations in Texas for you as well as others across the state is that Texas has remained open for business during the course of the pandemic,” said Abbott. “One thing that we know is that safe practices are important. That said, one thing that we learned along the way is lockdowns are wrong during the course of a pandemic.” Abbott...
Texas StateNew York Post

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott hits back after judge blocks illegal immigration order

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is taking the Biden Justice Department to task after a federal judge blocked his executive order allowing troopers to stop vehicles suspected of carrying illegal immigrants over fears they could spread COVID-19. Abbott blasted the temporary order issued by US District Judge Kathleen Cardone of El...
Immigrationwmleader.com

Federal Judge Kathleen Cardone blocks Texas immigration stop order

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the state of Texas from allowing troopers to stop vehicles suspected of carrying illegal immigrants on the grounds they might be spreading COVID-19. The order by US District Judge Kathleen Cardone of El Paso handed an initial victory to the Biden administration, which...
Houston, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Houston Mask Mandate May Violate Texas Gov. Abbott’s Order

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Houston city workers are being told they must resume wearing masks while on the job, a requirement that could go against Gov. Greg Abbott’s most recent executive order banning such mandates. Mayor Sylvester Turner issued the mask mandate on Monday due to a “recent uptick in positive...
Laredo, TXkgns.tv

Judge issues order to stop vehicles carrying migrants

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A federal judge has ordered Texas to not allow state troopers to stop vehicles carrying migrants on the grounds that they may spread COVID-19. Texas Governor Greg Abbott authorized state troopers along the border to stop any vehicle upon what is considered “reasonable suspicion” that it might be carrying migrants.
ImmigrationWashington Times

DHS says released border migrants are ‘generally’ tested for COVID-19

A top Homeland Security official told a federal judge Tuesday that illegal immigrants caught and released at the border are “generally” tested for the coronavirus, as he sought to bolster the government’s lawsuit against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The affidavit from David Shahoulian, assistant secretary for border policy, came after...
U.S. PoliticsKRGV

Legal battle between Justice Department, Gov. Greg Abbott continues

The legal battle between the U.S. Department of Justice and Gov. Greg Abbott continues. A federal judge in El Paso announced Monday that she will issue an order on the DOJ’s request for a temporary restraining order Tuesday afternoon. Last Wednesday, Gov. Abbott signed an executive order allowing Texas Department...
Texas Statetexassignal.com

Justice Department sues Texas over Abbott’s executive order

After sparring statements regarding a new executive order, the Biden Justice Department, led by Attorney General Merrick Garland, officially sued the state of Texas. Last week Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order (also known as GA -37) attempting to restrict the transportation of migrants within the state. The executive order was immediately blasted by organizations like the ACLU of Texas as being a “show me your papers” law. The ACLU of Texas referred to GA-37 as an “unconstitutional effort to terrorize border communities and distract from the governor’s leadership failures.”
Texas StateWashington Times

Biden’s assault on the Texas border

President Biden refuses to fulfill his duty to secure the nation by safeguarding its southern border. With no other recourse, Texas has stepped into the breach to protect its citizens from entrants from foreign lands – many harmless but some infected with COVID-19. Federal authorities have pulled rank and attempted to leave Americans defenseless once again. It is, in the words of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, “a constitutional crisis.” Even more fundamentally, it is a crisis of common sense that Americans won’t abide by.

Comments / 1

Community Policy