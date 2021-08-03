Cancel
Survey: COVID vaccines 'politically polarized'

By Suzanne Roig/Oregon Capital Bureau
Clackamas Review
Clackamas Review
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ONjwU_0bGsOedy00 Conservatives more likely to reject virus vaccines as delta variant leaves state reeling.

COVID-19 vaccination rates drop significantly outside of the Portland metro area, according to results of an Oregon Values and Beliefs Center survey.

The online survey of Oregon residents showed the three counties making up the Portland area had a 77% vaccination rate. In the survey, 42% of those surveyed said they had not received a COVID-19 vaccine.

The survey results mirror those from December 2020 that gauged how likely someone would be to get the vaccine when it became available. The results were published at the same time Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced the state would follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indoor masking guidelines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ruzfQ_0bGsOedy00 People who identified as socially conservative were four times as likely to say they would not receive the vaccine than those who said they were liberal. Nearly all those surveyed who said they were college educated reported having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"In Oregon, as in most other states, vaccination has become a politically polarized issue," said Amaury Vogel, Oregon Values and Beliefs Center associate executive director. "Political ideology when it comes to social issues, is a strong predictor of whether or not a person has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine."

Some of the responses to the survey of why people would not become vaccinated included:

• "The jab is a psychotic global attempt to fulfill a depopulation agenda."

• "This is not a vaccine. It is an experimental gene therapy drug. I chose not to be a guinea pig."

• One resident said he had survived severe acute respiratory syndrome in 2003.

"Oregonians who remain unvaccinated share the same reasons as being the most influential in their decision not to get vaccinated: Long- and short-term side effects and the concerns that the vaccine was developed too quickly," Vogel said.

The survey conducted July 9 to 14 of 1,464 residents has a margin of error for the full sample ranging from plus or minus 1.5% to plus or minus 2.6%, depending on the response category for any given question.

Suzanne Roig is an EO Media Group reporter.

THE SURVEY

The Oregon Values and Beliefs Center , a nonpartisan charitable organization, has partnered with Pamplin Media Group and EO Media Group to report how Oregonians think and feel about various subjects. The Oregon Values and Beliefs Center is committed to the highest level of public opinion research. To obtain that, the non-profit is building the largest online research panel of Oregonians in history to ensure that all voices are represented in discussions of public policy in a valid and statistically reliable way. Selected panelists earn points for their participation, which can be redeemed for cash or donated to a charity. To learn more, visit https://www.oregonvbc.org.

Clackamas Review

Clackamas Review

The Clackamas Review's local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

Related
Oregon StatePosted by
Clackamas Review

Survey: Most Oregonians concerned about water management

Political affiliation and where people lived played a big role in how they saw statewide water issues.Seven out of 10 Oregonians are concerned about how the state's groundwater and surface water are being managed. Most Oregonians say the answer to resolving water problems is increasing state subsidies for high-efficiency irrigation equipment. Those are two findings in a recent survey conducted by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, a Portland-based non-profit. The survey was conducted statewide in July and involved 1,464 respondents. It carries a margin of error of 1.5% to 2.6%. Results of the survey show that while Oregonians are...
Public HealthPosted by
Clackamas Review

Governor: Health workers must get vaccinated or face testing

Brown takes steps as four big employers say they will act on their own despite a state ban.Gov. Kate Brown says health care workers should get vaccinated or face weekly tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus starting Sept. 30. Brown said Wednesday, Aug. 4, that she has directed the Oregon Health Authority to issue such a rule later this week. She did so after four Oregon employers — Kaiser Permanente, Legacy Health, Oregon Health & Science University and PeaceHealth, which serves Eugene and Springfield — announced they were requiring employees to get vaccinations despite a 1989 law that bars them...
Posted by
Clackamas Review

Tom Geil: Frank O'Donnell keeps Oregon City responsible

Former planning commissioner: How many more variances, how many more favors, how many more slips will be granted to Icon Construction?After 11 years volunteering in Oregon City — three as chair of the Citizen Involvement Committee and eight as a planning commissioner — I thought I had seen it all. But after the City Commission meeting and conversation on July 22, over tipping off Icon Construction and other developers about changes being made to code, I tried to find the right words to express how I felt. Embarrassing that chicanery in Oregon City made it all the way to the...
Posted by
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County providing $1.1M for vaccine equity

Applications for community partners to each receive up to $30,000 in grant funding for vaccination efforts close Oct. 1Clackamas County community partners, including 501(c)3 nonprofits and faith-based communities, have until Oct. 1 to apply for up to $30,000 in grant funding for each nonprofit group to boost vaccination access and education for communities with the lowest current rates. Upcoming grants are part of the county's vaccine equity initiative for groups such as communities of color, low-income or unhoused individuals, and those with disabilities or mental illness. Begun in partnership with community organizations in May, the county's initiative is dedicated to...
Multnomah County, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

As COVID infections spread, counties edge into 'extreme' risk levels

Health leaders face difficult choices about summer events as virus numbers climb across Oregon.The faster, stronger delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 is setting record numbers of infections and sickness across Oregon, state statistics for the most recent two weeks show. In Wallowa County, 1 out of 4 people tested for COVID-19 was positive. Umatilla County had 915 cases per 100,000 people, by far the most in the state. Multnomah County, the state's most populous, reported 1,013 new cases over the two-week time frame, its shallower rise still driving big total numbers. Lake County was the only one...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

COVID spike unsurprising with public 'finally out having fun'

As health officials urge caution, Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith suggests social gatherings are causing rising casesPresented with new data showing a spike in Clackamas County's COVID cases amid the rise of the delta variant, Chair Tootie Smith told residents not to panic, adding that she "predicted" residents would increasingly abandon safety precautions and gather outside in the hot summer weather. On Tuesday, Public Health Director Phillip Mason-Joyner and Interim Deputy Disaster Manager Daniel Nibouar gave commissioners a weekly COVID update reporting 404 new COVID-19 cases in the week between July 26 and Aug. 2, a 75.7% increase from the...
Posted by
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County educators implement Holocaust curriculum

Middle school teachers from Rowe, Gardiner attend seminar at Oregon Jewish Museum in PortlandTwo Clackamas County educators are attending a five-day seminar focused on implementing Holocaust education and other instruction on racial and ethnic discrimination in Oregon. The program, called "Lessons from the Past: Understanding the Holocaust and Human Rights Violations" is taking place Aug. 2-6 at the Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education in Portland, sponsored by The Olga Lengyel Institute for Holocaust Studies and Human Rights (TOLI). TOLI began sponsoring the program in 2017, the same year Oregon passed a pair of education bills directing public...
Oregon StatePosted by
Clackamas Review

U.S. Ag Secretary Vilsack: nation, Oregon facing 'larger challenges'

While visiting with Willamette Valley farmers, the cabinet member says feds must match state in firefighting and fire prevention efforts.Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says Congress needs to do for the national forests what the Oregon Legislature and Gov. Kate Brown have just done to boost firefighting efforts and reduce the threat of wildfires, more of them likely to occur with a warming climate. Vilsack spoke with reporters Tuesday, Aug. 3, after he and Brown toured a farm near Salem and were briefed by officials about the status of wildfires, particularly the Bootleg fire that has consumed more than 400,000 acres...
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Reader: Thanks for news about Oregon City backpack giveaway

Teresa Weston: It was a bright spot to see the local community stepping in to make a differenceAt the moment it feels so easy to be bogged down by the tough challenges in our society, so it was a bright spot to see the local community stepping in to make a difference. I really appreciated learning that backpacks with supplies were given out in Oregon City to kids (as reported in the recent news article titled "Phone retailer to give away filled backpacks"). As the parent of young Oregon City School District kiddos, that warmed my heart — and I hope this bright spot continues into the new school year. Community membershelping one another is so important — thanks for including this story! Teresa Weston is a resident of the unincorporated area of the Oregon City School District. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Oregon StatePosted by
Clackamas Review

COVID-exhausted Oregon swamped by virus surge

State health officials push to vaccinate more people each day as delta variant cases increase.A possible fifth wave of the COVID-19 is swelling in a pandemic-exhausted Oregon that less than a month ago seemed to be on the verge of recovery. "The highly contagious delta variant has increased tenfold in the past two weeks in Oregon, and it is now estimated to be associated with 80% of the new cases in Oregon," Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state's top epidemiologist, said Tuesday evening, July 27. The Oregon Health Authority reported 804 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, July 28, and five...
Posted by
Clackamas Review

Salinas: Congress must act to help obese Oregonians

State Rep. Andrea Salinas is a Democrat representing House District 38 in Lake Oswego and parts of Southwest Portland and Clackamas County.The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of public health. And while we should celebrate our hard-fought advances in the fight against the virus, we must acknowledge that we are losing ground in another health crisis: our country's obesity epidemic. Federal data puts the obesity rate in the United States at 42.4% of adults, up from 30.5% in 1999-2000. Obesity is a major contributor to some of the leading causes of death in the U.S., including heart disease,...
Portland, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Brown: Students, teachers, state employees, office visitors must wear masks

UPDATE: The Oregon governor announces new mask requirements over two days to slow the spread of COVID-19 .Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is requiring that masks be worn by state employees, K-12 school students and K-12 school employees indoors to slow the spread of COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status. Brown is also considering requiring state employees to prove they have been vaccinated or take weekly COVID-19 tests, with limited exceptions. Brown made the announcement over two days. She said on July 29 that all school K-12 students and employees will be required to wear masks during the coming school year. She...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Tootie Smith condemns mandatory masks, vaccinations

As the Delta variant continues to rise in Oregon, Clackamas County chair remains staunch in her defiance of virus restrictionsBy the time Oregon health officials released a statement on Tuesday recommending people wear masks in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status, Clackamas County Board Chair Tootie Smith had already made her stance quite clear in support of "optional" masks. Smith, who has been vocal against virus restrictions throughout the pandemic, took to Facebook in the days preceding the Oregon Health Authority (OHA)recommendation and insisted that county residents should not be required to wear masks or get vaccinated. "Another mask...
Public HealthPosted by
Clackamas Review

OHA: Everyone wear masks everywhere

State health officials change recommendations after meeting with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown.The Oregon Health Authority recommended on Tuesday, July 27, that everyone wear masks in indoor public settings to slow the spread of COVID-19. The announcement followed a meeting with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown after an updated COVID-19 mask recommendation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC reversed course earlier Tuesday on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging. The change followed an increase in cases fueled by the spread...
Oregon StatePosted by
Clackamas Review

Oregon once again tops 1,000-per-day COVID cases.

Some rural counties now surge ahead of metro area, where vaccination rates are higher.The Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to take its toll on Oregon, with the daily report of new confirmed and presumptive cases topping the 1,000 mark for the first time in months. Six new COVID-19 related deaths also raise the state's death toll to 2,855 as of Thursday, July 29. The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,026 cases COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state total to 218,689. The new cases include 111 in Jackson; 110 in Umatilla; 95 in Multnomah; 93 in Lane; 69 in Clackamas; 66 in...
Public HealthPosted by
Clackamas Review

Brown: New mask requirements possible

The Oregon governor said she will soon announce a decision following revised CDC guidelines.Gov. Kate Brown was scheduled to meet with officials of the Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday, July 27 following an updated COVID-19 mask recommendation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC reversed course earlier Tuesday on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging. Brown said she would be discussing the new recommendation and "making a decision later today or later this week" about whether to re-instate mask...
Oregon StatePosted by
Clackamas Review

Gov. Brown: Oregon leads push for carbon-free power

Ceremony on Portland's 'Electric Island' recognizes package of bills that also aid low-income households.Gov. Kate Brown says Oregon is the first state in the nation to require its largest utilities to generate all their power carbon-free by 2040, while it helps low-income customers share in benefits and cushions them from negative economic effects. "It is the most aggressive clean-energy bill in the country," the Democratic chief executive said Tuesday, July 27, at a ceremony on Electric Island, a joint project that Portland General Electric and Daimler Trucks North America that opened three months ago on Portland's Swan Island. The project...
Gladstone, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Gladstone complaint details Matt Tracy's employee 'intimidation'

City councilor responds to threat of retaliation lawsuit by saying 'bring it on'Gladstone's elected officials declined to investigate a workplace intimidation complaint by the city administrator against a sitting city councilor, instead launching an investigation into who tipped off the citizen who made the dramatic series of events public and then this month removing the self-described "whistle-blower" from one of the city's advisory committees. Gladstone rules prohibit councilors from "attempting to influence a city employee or the city administrator concerning personnel matters … or the selection of consultants," unless during a public discussion in a council meeting. Last summer, City...

