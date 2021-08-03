Cancel
Miami-dade County, FL

Flood Advisory issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 11:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Miami-Dade The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Broward County in southeastern Florida North Central Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida * Until 930 PM EDT. * At 725 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pembroke Pines, Miramar, Davie, Miami Lakes, Cooper City, Palm Springs North, Country Club, Intersection Krome And U.S. 27 and Pennsuco. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

