Special Weather Statement issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-03 15:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-03 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN KITTITAS COUNTY At 417 PM PDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Easton, or 8 miles west of Cle Elum, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Heavy rain, gusty winds of 40 to 50 mph, and possibly small hail. SOURCE...Doppler Radar indicated and trained weather spotter reports. IMPACT...Possible flooding in low lying areas, underpasses and small creeks and streams. Locations impacted include Cle Elum, Roslyn and Easton. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.alerts.weather.gov
