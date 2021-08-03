Cancel
Flash Flood Warning issued for Teller by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 17:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Teller The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Teller County in central Colorado * Until 830 PM MDT. * At 526 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Victor. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

