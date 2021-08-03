Cancel
Clancy: This was entirely predictable ⁠— and preventable

WWL
It's deja-vu all over again. As Covid surges once again across Louisiana, we face another round of mask mandates, starting Wednesday. This was entirely predictable — and preventable.

As inconvenient and unpopular as mandates are, the people who will suffer the most are not those of us forced to wear masks. The folks who will really suffer are those who have heart attacks, strokes or life-threatening injuries. They won't be able to get into a hospital because hospitals are filling up with Covid patients. And that's because too many in our state won't get vaccinated.

Please, think about them. Wear a mask and get vaccinated, because one of them could be your parent, your spouse or your child.

