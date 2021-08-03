Cancel
Mobile, AL

About 1 in 5 Mobile Infirmary COVID patients are fully vaccinated, hospital administrator says

By Brendan Kirby
WALA-TV FOX10
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – About 1 in 5 COVID-19 patients currently at Mobile Infirmary patients have been vaccinated, a hospital administrator said Tuesday. Dr. Bill Admire, vice president and chief medical officer at Infirmary Health System, provided the figure in response to a question at a news conference at Government Plaza. He said the hospital had 137 COVID patients in all on Tuesday.

