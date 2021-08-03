Flash Flood Watch issued for Beaufort, Coastal Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 19:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Be prepared to protect life and property, especially in areas prone to flooding. If flooding develops, move to higher ground immediately. If driving, be prepared for flooded roadways and possible road closures. Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Jasper FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Georgia and southeast South Carolina, including the following areas, in southeast Georgia, Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty, Coastal McIntosh, Inland Bryan, Inland Chatham, Inland Liberty, Inland McIntosh and Long. In southeast South Carolina, Beaufort and Coastal Jasper. * Until Midnight EDT tonight. * Clusters of thunderstorms will continue to move southward across Beaufort County and into portions of coastal southeast Georgia. Heavy rainfall will be possible, and rainfall rates could become high enough to produce flash flooding.