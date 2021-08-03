34 New COVID-19 Community Cases In Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health is reporting 34 new COVID-19 cases in the county since the report on Monday. Of the 34 new community cases, 16 are hospitalized including 5 new hospitalizations, all who are unvaccinated. One previously reported case has been transferred to their home jurisdiction. There are 204 active cases a decrease of 12 from yesterday. Public Health noted at the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisor’s meeting this morning there were 15 currently hospitalized at Adventist Health Sonora including two on ventilators.