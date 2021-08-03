Cancel
Environment

Mild Through Thursday, Weekend Warming Trend

By Ray Foreman
fourstateshomepage.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHaze from wildfires out west will continue through tomorrow but the mild weather stays in place, as well. Highs will only be in the mid 80s tomorrow and Thursday. It feels much more like Summer by the weekend.

