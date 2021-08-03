Mild Through Thursday, Weekend Warming Trend

Good Wednesday evening, everyone. It was nice that we continued our streak of warm and not so humid days across the area once again for today. After a hot and humid Friday and Saturday, the last 2 cold fronts have kept highs in the 80s and the humidity more comfortable for any and all outdoor plans. That certainly applied for the past 2 days. On the tail end of a warm Tuesday with highs in the middle 80s, we enjoyed a nice start to our Wednesday with lows in the lower 60s. Once we got past sunrise, Joplin Regional saw highs push back up to 85° during the afternoon.