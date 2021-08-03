Scappoose Police Log: July 26-30, 2021

This week's calls include: stolen car parts, a lost and found person, and a sloppy shoplifter.

Monday, July 26

Officers responded to a two-vehicle traffic crash on Highway 30 near Southeast High School Way. It was reported one motorist rear-ended another vehicle as traffic came to an abrupt stop. There were no injuries. The motorist was cited for following too closely.

Tuesday, July 27

Officers responded to a car prowl in the 52000 block of Northeast First Street. It was also reported multiple catalytic converters were stolen from the location. The case is under investigation.

Wednesday, July 28

Officers took a report of a license plate that was stolen from a vehicle in the 52000 block of Southeast Third Street. The plate was later recovered by another agency.

Thursday, July 29

Officers responded to a report of a possible child abuse incident in the 32000 block of Northwest EJ Smith Road. The case has been referred to the Department of Human Services for further investigation.

Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 51000 block of Columbia River Highway. The vehicle was recovered the next day by the Vancouver Police Department.

Officers took a report of a missing person in the 51000 block of Southeast Sixth Street. A man went to visit a friend and did not return home. His phone was tracked to downtown Portland and was in the possession of an unknown woman. The missing man was found the next day at a Portland hospital.

Friday, July 30

Officers recovered a stolen vehicle in the 51000 block of Southwest Old Portland Road. The vehicle had been stolen out of Portland and was towed for safekeeping until it could be returned to the owner.

Officers responded to a theft in progress at Fred Meyer, 51501 Columbia River Hwy. A woman was contacted by loss prevention employees and dropped stolen merchandise while fleeing the store. She attempted to get in a vehicle outside, but then ran off towards Southwest Havlik Drive. The case is under investigation.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.