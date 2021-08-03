Cancel
Sam Young becomes third Raider to retire this week

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReserve offensive lineman Sam Young hung up his cleats Tuesday, becoming the third player on the Las Vegas Raiders to retire this week. He played in 11 games (seven starts) in 2020, his first season with the Raiders. For his career, he played in 103 games (28 starts) with six different teams. He began his career in Dallas after the Cowboys selected him in the sixth round of the 2010 draft out of Notre Dame.

