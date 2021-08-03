New Pacific men's basketball head coach Leonard Perry ready for second chance at leading a team

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleAs an assistant basketball coach at Idaho, Mark Leslie spent months molding relationships with high school recruits. He learned about their wants and needs in a college basketball program and then had to explain why Idaho was the right choice for them. Leslie said he spent up to six months establishing trust within the lives of teenage basketball players. But when it was time for in-home visits and to meet the parents, he made sure Leonard Perry was always there to help seal the deal.

