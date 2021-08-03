Cancel
Movie review: Although it hits home at times, based-on-a-true-story “Joe Bell” is slight drama

By Mark Meszoros
Denver Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article2 stars Rated R. 90 minutes. In theaters. The road to hell isn’t the only path paved with good intentions. “Joe Bell” — a new drama based on the true story of a man who, inspired by the horrible treatment his gay teenage son faced, decided to walk across the country to raise awareness of the dangers of bullying — appears to be as well-intentioned as movies come. Seemingly, it’s a film most concerned with honoring the real Joe and Jadin Bell.

