Do you want use a 64GB iPad?

By nikkisharif
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoes anyone use a 64GB iPad without having storage issues? I ask because my mom took both her aunts to Micro Center over the weekend & they both purchased 64GB iPad 8th gens for $279. All the do is play games, use Facebook occasionally, & go on the internet for news. I’m just wondering if this is actually enough storage. They looked at Samsung tablets but since they both are use to iPhones & 1 of them had my mom’s old iPad 3, they went with the iPad. The deal is great but 64GB makes me nervous.

