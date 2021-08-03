Do you want use a 64GB iPad?

It took Apple a while, but you can finally use widgets on your iPad’s Home Screen in iOS 15, not just in the Today View. It’s one of the biggest new features coming to the iPad. Unfortunately, as of right now, there aren’t many widgets available. This is because most developers haven’t updated their apps to support widgets on the iPad as they do on the iPhone. Still, that doesn’t mean you have to wait for most developers to use this feature. There are already a bunch of first- and third-party apps available for you to download and start playing around with. If you don’t know which ones you should choose, continue reading to browse nine iPad widgets you’ll want to start with!