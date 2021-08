The Sarpy County Bar Association unveiled a new website last week with the hope that more members will take advantage of everything the organization has to offer. “I think we just want to be more current and to have more ease for our members,” SCBA President Mandy Gruhlkey said. “Because whenever we have events, we would just send out mass emails, and while we’ll probably still do that, we also wanted a place where members could go to to see what events are coming up and then also to pay their membership dues online.”