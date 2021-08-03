Cancel
Woodruff, WI

Northwoods Film Festival returns for second year this week

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal News Published 08/03/2021 5:42PM, Last Updated 08/03/2021 7:58PM. Woodruff - The Northwoods Film Festival aims to bring diversity to the film scene in the area. This year, the two-day festival will include a series of documentaries and smaller feature films. Festival organizers say that they selected films they thought to be engaging, informative, and thought-provoking. They specifically selected films that cater to the Northwoods area.

