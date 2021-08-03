Northwoods Film Festival returns for second year this week
Woodruff - The Northwoods Film Festival aims to bring diversity to the film scene in the area. This year, the two-day festival will include a series of documentaries and smaller feature films. Festival organizers say that they selected films they thought to be engaging, informative, and thought-provoking. They specifically selected films that cater to the Northwoods area.
