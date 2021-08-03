Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Surgical Notes acquires ASC revenue cycle management provider

By Patsy Newitt -
beckersasc.com
 2 days ago

Surgical Notes has acquired Zulu Health, an ASC-focused revenue cycle management provider, Surgical Notes said Aug. 3. Los Angeles-based Zulu Health's president and CEO, Ken Bulow, will join Surgical Notes as executive vice president of operations. Zulu Health offers solutions including revenue cycle outsourcing and consulting, coding and compliance, and...

www.beckersasc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asc#Revenue Cycle Management#Outsourcing#Executive Vice President#Zulu Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Businessnashvillemedicalnews.com

HST Pathways Appoints Experienced Technology Executive David Thawley as CEO

Thawley brings 15+ years of experience leading high-growth technology companies. HST Pathways, a leader in cloud-based software for ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), today announced it has appointed David Thawley as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective August 2021. After 17 years building the company and more than 40 years developing technology...
Economybeckersasc.com

Thousands of physicians have joined the 3 biggest ASC companies in 2021

The largest ASC companies and physician groups in the U.S. added thousands of physicians in the first half of 2021 and have more acquisitions planned for the back half of the year. United Surgical Partners International, a Dallas-based company and part of Tenet Healthcare, added 570 physicians in the second...
Health Servicesbeckersasc.com

8 areas affecting new joint-venture ambulatory surgery center's revenue stream

As hospitals and health systems respond to more aggressive patient and payer demands for lower cost surgical options, the number of hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs) converting to freestanding joint-venture ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and hospitals and health systems opening new joint-venture ASCs continues to increase. These joint ventures often involve...
Lafayette, LAhomehealthcarenews.com

LHC Group Touts ‘Record Year’ for Acquired Revenue in 2021

Excluding 2018 — when it merged with Almost Family — LHC Group Inc. (Nasdaq: LHCG) has had its best year in terms of acquired revenue in its 27-year history during 2021, according to the company. Thanks to a string of home health and hospice deals, LHC Group has doubled its...
Businessfoodlogistics.com

Lineage Logistics Acquires Hanson Logistics

Lineage Logistics has acquired Hanson Logistics, which currently ranks as the 12th largest temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics provider in North America. “Hanson Logistics is another great example of a family-owned business that has served its customers with excellence for generations. Now, they’re joining the Lineage family of companies to help accelerate their growth and customers’ reach,” said Greg Lehmkuhl, President and CEO of Lineage. “Their dedicated, customer-focused team also represents an awesome cultural alignment with our own, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the One Lineage family.”
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

AI-Powered Finance Concierge Zeni Raises $34M Series B

AI-powered finance concierge Zeni has raised a $34 million Series B funding round led by Elevation Capital with participation from new investors Think Investments and Neeraj Arora. Existing investors Saama Capital, Amit Singhal, Sierra Ventures, Twin Ventures, Dragon Capital and Liquid 2 Ventures also participated in the round. The funds will be allotted to hiring in the U.S. and India across product, technology, marketing, sales, and finance operations.
Businesssgbonline.com

Carhartt Appoints SVP Of Global Product Supply And Operations

Carhartt announced the promotion of Danilo Amoretty to the newly created role of senior vice president of global product supply and operations. In this position, he will join Carhartt’s senior leadership team where he will help develop a production, operations and procurement process. Amoretty will report to Linda Hubbard, president and CEO, Carhartt.
Softwarepropertyindustryeye.com

Fixflo joins forces with rental management software provider

Fixflo, a major provider of property repairs and maintenance, has joined forces with Spike Global to create a complete BTR resident communication solution, enabling residents to manage everything within the Spike Living portal. From communicating with other residents to reporting a repair, residents will be able to use the platform...
BusinessPosted by
HIT Consultant

RxBenefits Acquires Pharmacy Benefits Consulting Firm Confidio

RxBenefits, an employee benefits industry’s first and only technology-enabled pharmacy benefits optimizer (PBO), today announced an agreement to acquire pharmacy benefits consulting firm, Confidio. – The deal will bring together two premier, complementary providers of pharmacy benefits services, further advancing the organizations’ strategic vision to deliver an affordable prescription benefit...
Businessrejournals.com

Cresa St. Louis acquires project management division of Landmark Contract Management

Cresa St. Louis, a subsidiary of Pace Properties, has acquired the project management division of Landmark Contract Management. This acquisition will position Cresa for the continued growth of the project management/owner’s representative business. In addition to being a leader in commercial real estate transaction management, workplace solutions and consulting portfolio...
BusinessTechCrunch

Product-led revenue startup Correlated launches with $8.3M seed

NextView Ventures and Harrison Metal co-led the round and were joined by Apollo Projects, Attentive co-founders Brian Long and Andrew Jones, Cockroach Labs co-founder Ben Darnell and Atrium’s Pete Kazanjy. The round includes funding raised last year and more recent follow-on funding from both NextView and Harrison, co-founder and CEO Tim Geisenheimer told TechCrunch.
Economybenefitspro.com

Why asset management providers must embrace digital

Buoyed by vaccines and government stimulus, albeit variants of Covid-19 looming as a potential headwind, the U.S. economy is recovering from the pandemic-induced slowdown in business. The asset management industry is buzzing with activity, as they take stock of all that might have changed and what has not in the post-recovery reality. However, some players have a distinct advantage. Through the period of disruption last year, when capital markets were highly volatile but still functioning without notable disruption, some forward-looking asset managers took the time to strengthen their digital and data muscle. They are now applying the advantage across the asset-management value chain – accelerating value for their business.
Norwalk, CTPosted by
WestfairOnline

HomeServe USA acquires Philadelphia-area HVAC services provider

Norwalk’s HomeServe USA, a provider of home emergency repair service plans, has acquired McLoughlin Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, an HVAC services provider based in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania. McLoughlin is a family-owned business started in 1965 and serving the Greater Philadelphia area with a 40-person workforce. William and Robert McLaughlin, who...
BusinessStamford Advocate

ClearGage Strengthens Management Team And Appoints Strategic Board Advisors

Experienced lending industry experts reunite to propel rapid growth of ClearGage. ClearGage, a leader in healthcare payments technology and patient financing, announced today that it has appointed Mikel Sides to its executive leadership team and two additional industry veterans, Chris Forshay and Matthias Blume, to board advisory positions. Mikel Sides...
Healthbeckersasc.com

What's going right and wrong for ASCs: 10 notes

The ASC industry is going through big changes, with several exciting federal government and payer policy changes that could drive surgery center growth. But there are also big roadblocks that stymie progress for ASCs and could force surgeons to sell their centers in the short term. Beyond the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Tampa, FLstpetecatalyst.com

Tampa surgical solutions provider reports high growth despite pandemic

August 4, 2021 - Axogen Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN), a provider of innovative surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries, reported net revenue of $33.6 million during the second quarter, which is a 52% increase compared to the previous second quarter 2020 revenue of $22.1 million. Axogen's labs are based in Alachua, but the company has a second campus in Tampa. “Surgeon demand for our products continued to increase as we drove deeper penetration in our customer accounts. Despite the ongoing impact of the pandemic, the success of our commercial strategy, supported by our ten-year investment in meaningful clinical data, provides us with increasing confidence in the long-term growth outlook for our business," Axogen CEO and President Karen Zaderej said in a prepared statement. The company expects the full-year revenue to be in the range of $134.5 million to $137.5 million versus the prior range of $133.0 million to $136.0 million, according to the Q2 report.
Healthbeckersasc.com

Health IT could solve staffing shortages, 1 ASC administrator says

COVID-19-spurred staffing shortages still are affecting many ASCs nationally. Christina Holloway, administrator of ASC Bala Cynwyd (Pa.), joined "Beckers Ambulatory Surgery Center Podcast" to discuss the biggest trends she sees in healthcare. This is an excerpt of the podcast. Download the full episode here. Question: What are the top three...

Comments / 0

Community Policy