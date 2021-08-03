Surgical Notes acquires ASC revenue cycle management provider

August 4, 2021 - Axogen Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN), a provider of innovative surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries, reported net revenue of $33.6 million during the second quarter, which is a 52% increase compared to the previous second quarter 2020 revenue of $22.1 million. Axogen's labs are based in Alachua, but the company has a second campus in Tampa. “Surgeon demand for our products continued to increase as we drove deeper penetration in our customer accounts. Despite the ongoing impact of the pandemic, the success of our commercial strategy, supported by our ten-year investment in meaningful clinical data, provides us with increasing confidence in the long-term growth outlook for our business," Axogen CEO and President Karen Zaderej said in a prepared statement. The company expects the full-year revenue to be in the range of $134.5 million to $137.5 million versus the prior range of $133.0 million to $136.0 million, according to the Q2 report.
