Giants’ Kenny Golladay suffers hamstring injury on day rookie WR returns
One shiny new receiving weapon returned to the Giants just as another went out. The good vibes created Tuesday by rookie first-round pick Kadarius Toney’s training camp debut didn’t last long because $72 million free-agent acquisition Kenny Golladay left practice with a trainer after clutching his hamstring. Golladay’s history with hamstring-induced absences include five games missed as a Lions rookie in 2017 and two more missed last season.nypost.com
