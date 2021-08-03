Cancel
NFL

Giants’ Kenny Golladay suffers hamstring injury on day rookie WR returns

By Ryan Dunleavy
New York Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOne shiny new receiving weapon returned to the Giants just as another went out. The good vibes created Tuesday by rookie first-round pick Kadarius Toney’s training camp debut didn’t last long because $72 million free-agent acquisition Kenny Golladay left practice with a trainer after clutching his hamstring. Golladay’s history with hamstring-induced absences include five games missed as a Lions rookie in 2017 and two more missed last season.

