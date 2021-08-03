Cancel
Slam Fest ’21 hits Chemung County Fair Thursday

By Andy Malnoske
WETM
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira wrestling legend will hit the ring Thursday at the Chemung County Fair. Rob Cook, the most decorated indy wrestler in Elmira history, will be at Slam Fest ’21 put on by East Coast Professional Wrestling (ECPW). Cook joins a long list of local talent including Campbell’s HC Loc, he’ll team up with ECW & WWE legend Tommy Dreamer in the main event vs. Brolly and Little Daddy C. Cook will be in teaming with the team of Brolly and Little Daddy C.

