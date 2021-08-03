Knicks manage to bring back Taj Gibson on 1-year deal
As Day 2 of free agency continued it became apparent that, as he has since taking over as Knicks president, Leon Rose was going to remain patient. He continued to regroup the team that reached the No. 4 seed in the East, adding Taj Gibson, who agreed in principle to a low-cost, one-year deal. And according to a source, the deal Rose and his front office orchestrated a day earlier with Derrick Rose actually was formulated to fit in his Early Bird Rights, allowing the Knicks to hold onto enough cap space to remain players in the free-agent market.www.newsday.com
