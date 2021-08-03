Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Knicks manage to bring back Taj Gibson on 1-year deal

By Steve Popper steve.popper@newsday.com
Newsday
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Day 2 of free agency continued it became apparent that, as he has since taking over as Knicks president, Leon Rose was going to remain patient. He continued to regroup the team that reached the No. 4 seed in the East, adding Taj Gibson, who agreed in principle to a low-cost, one-year deal. And according to a source, the deal Rose and his front office orchestrated a day earlier with Derrick Rose actually was formulated to fit in his Early Bird Rights, allowing the Knicks to hold onto enough cap space to remain players in the free-agent market.

www.newsday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nerlens Noel
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Tom Thibodeau
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Alec Burks
Person
Kendrick Nunn
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Steve Clifford
Person
Taj Gibson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#Espn#Lakers#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
NFL
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

Even though Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has maintained that he isn’t actively pursuing a trade, rumors of his impending departure persist. The latest rumor comes from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who recently “revealed” Lillard’s top trade destination. Appearing on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Stephen A. declared that the...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Knicks may have the answer to their point guard question on the roster

The NBA offseason is always a entertaining circus act to follow along with it. Seemingly every summer there are at least a couple massive trades that go down along with the draft and the standard free agency chaos. The New York Knicks figure to be right back in the middle of that somewhat controlled chaos after a 41-31 season that saw them get back to the postseason for the first time in eight years.
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Who Are the Biggest Threats to Sign Kawhi Leonard?

As a wise master once said, “always in motion is the future.” This expression is particularly true when it comes to the enigmatic Kawhi Leonard. While staying the course and remaining in Los Angeles seems to be the most likely outcome of Leonard’s potential free agency (it’s still not certain that he’ll be opting out of the final year of his current contract), NBA insider Marc Stein reported last week that “the notion that Leonard is unattainable seems to be waning a bit as the Aug. 2 start of free agency nears.”
NBAfadeawayworld.net

7 Best 3PT Shooters That Can Help LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Next Season

The Los Angeles Lakers have recently acquired Russell Westbrook to fill their void at point guard and to add star power to the roster. He'll certainly be a great addition: Russell Westbrook is a triple-double machine, and he will be a capable second ballhandler behind LeBron James. Russell Westbrook can also score well when necessary, though with two other superstars on his team the scoring load on him is surely lessened.
NBANBC Sports

Evan Fournier explains why he left Celtics for Knicks

Evan Fournier was more than willing to stay with the Boston Celtics for the right price, it appears. The veteran wing agreed to a four-year contract with the New York Knicks on Monday that could be worth up to $78 million. The Celtics weren't willing to pay Fournier that kind of money, but if the two sides had found common financial ground, the 28-year-old admitted he would have preferred to stay in Boston.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMORS: Knicks have problem in bringing back defensive big man to help Julius Randle

The New York Knicks are looking to build on their stirring run last season, as they hope to find more firepower to help the young pair of Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. But the Knicks might want to start on their own backyard first before looking elsewhere. They need to appease Mitchell Robinson with an enticing deal after the young big man grew disappointed with his role in the final stretch of last season. But perhaps a more important goal for the Knicks is to re-sign Nerlens Noel, who ably stepped up when Robinson was sidelined.
NBANBC Sports

Jayson Tatum reacts to Celtics' trades, losing Fournier to Knicks

A lot has happened over the last three days while Jayson Tatum was sleeping. The Boston Celtics star is competing for Team USA at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, where he helped the men's national team defeat Spain early Tuesday morning to advance to the semifinals. Back home, his Celtics...
NBAPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Derrick Rose returns to Knicks on three-year contract

The Chicago Bulls were once rumored to be in the market for a Derrick Rose reunion. But on the night free agency opened, the 32-year-old point guard agreed to re-up with the New York Knicks on a three-year, $43 million contract, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported. Rose continued his late-career resurgence...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA intel: Lauri Markkanen, Nerlens Noel, Lou Williams and Kelly Olynyk free agency updates

With NBA free agency nearing, here’s the latest intel gathered by HoopsHype on some of the prominent free agents entering the market. The Chicago Bulls and forward Lauri Markkanen are open to a sign-and-trade deal, league sources told HoopsHype. One team to keep an eye on in the sign-and-trade market for Markkanen is the Minnesota Timberwolves, who’ve been searching for an upgrade at the power forward position.

Comments / 0

Community Policy