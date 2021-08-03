Cancel
Murrieta, CA

Michaels earns top five finish in fourth start since returning from surgery

By Valley News Sports Department
Valley News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was April 2018 when Murrieta’s Sydnee Michaels (Linfield Christian/UCLA) last made a cut in an LPGA Tour event, recording a T58 finish at the MEDIHEAL Championship and earning $3,680 in prize money. She made eight more starts that season without making a check then stepped away from the tour with back problems. Her lifetime earnings allowed her to keep lifetime veteran status should she decide to make a return to competition.

