Michaels earns top five finish in fourth start since returning from surgery

DeSclafani allowed three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out seven in six innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Thursday. Thursday's outing was DeSclafani's fourth straight quality start, but it was also the first time he took a no-decision since May 28. He's had his struggles versus the Dodgers this season, but he was able to limit the damage to an RBI single from Justin Turner and a two-run home run by Will Smith. The 31-year-old righty has a 2.87 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 110:30 K:BB across 119.1 innings this year. He's expected to make his next start in a rematch at home versus the Dodgers next week.