In their first move of free agency, the Hornets sign a veteran PG with ties to the city

By Jonathan M. Alexander
heraldsun.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Charlotte Hornets have agreed to one-year deal with veteran point guard and Charlotte native Ish Smith, a league source confirmed Tuesday. The team has the option to extend him for a second year. Smith, 33, who graduated from Central Cabbarus High School in 2006 and later went to Wake...

