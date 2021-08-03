Cancel
Greeley, CO

Police seek information after male victim shot to death south of Greeley Mall

By Trevor Reid
The Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGreeley police are seeking information from the public after a male victim was shot and killed early Monday morning in a neighborhood south of the Greeley Mall. About 1 a.m. Monday, Evans and Greeley police responded to a report of a man lying on the ground in the 2000 block of 31st Street Road in Greeley. On arrival, police found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated on scene and taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

