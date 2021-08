Did you ever dream about putting on the Yankee pinstripes? The same ones that Ruth, Gehrig, DiMaggio, Munson, Jackson, Rivera, Jeter and countless other Major League legends put on? So many of us dreamed of the the moment you would slip on that uniform and have your name and number echo through the walls in the "House that Ruth Built," even though it's a later version, two times removed but who's counting. It's nearly every baseball players' dream at one time or another. It's nice to see that Major League ballplayers feel the same way.