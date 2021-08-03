Man Accused of Attempting to Kidnap Boy in Palm Springs Dies

INDIO - A man accused of trying to kidnap an 8-year-old boy, whose father came to his son's rescue at a Palm Springs hotel, died due to a fentanyl overdose, authorities said today. Joseph Ryan Harvey, 31, of Bermuda Dunes was pronounced dead at about 6:45 a.m. on May 24 somewhere in Bermuda Dunes, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Sgt. Deanna Pecoraro told City News Service that an autopsy also found that Harvey suffered from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a condition in which the heart muscle becomes abnormally thick. No additional information about his death was released. Harvey was arrested Jan. 26 on suspicion of attempting to abduct the youngster two days before at a hotel in the 400 block of East Tahquitz Canyon Drive. He subsequently pleaded not guilty t.