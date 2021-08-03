Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Technicolor, Net Lynk make Wi-Fi 6 available to UK ISPs

Advanced Television
 1 day ago

Technicolor Connected Home and Net Lynk have teamed up to make Wi-Fi 6 gateways and extenders available to internet service providers (ISPs) in the United Kingdom. This will provide the first opportunity for consumers in the United Kingdom to benefit from the extended in-home wireless coverage and enhanced reliability that Wi-Fi 6 brings to the table.

advanced-television.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isps#Uk#Broadband Internet#Emea Distribution#British#Net Lynk Group#Broadband Cpe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
U.K.
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

iD Mobile launches 5G offering for customers

MVNO iD Mobile has launched 5G capabilities for all its new and existing customers in the UK. Anyone with a 5G-ready device that has enabled iD Mobile's 5G carrier settings will now be able to enjoy faster connections and download speeds on their smartphone. The MVNO from Dixons Carphone says...
Businessgamesindustry.biz

Microsoft expands Azure Gaming team to UK

Xbox veteran Harvey Eagle will lead the Azure Gaming effort in the UK. Microsoft has been investing heavily in its games enterprise business as it wants more developers making use of cloud technology (Azure) and cross-play. It launched the ID@Azure programme, to make its cloud services more available to smaller teams, and launched the Gaming Ecosystem Organisation (GEO) led by Sarah Bond.
Technologytelecompetitor.com

SCTelcom Sees Success with Premium Wi-Fi Service, Calix Revenue EDGE

San Jose, California — July 22, 2021 — Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that SCTelcom is continuing to dramatically transform its business and grow its value with Revenue EDGE. Most recently, SCTelcom achieved an extraordinary 200 percent increase in the adoption of its premium-level managed Wi-Fi package in just seven months and a 95 percent take rate of ProtectIQ®—a value-added EDGE Suites application that secures members’ home networks—only one year after launching. SCTelcom’s formula for success consists of leveraging the full Revenue EDGE solution: bundling ProtectIQ alongside the cutting-edge Wi-Fi 6 certified GigaSpire BLAST® system and the cooperative’s newly branded CommandIQ® mobile app, SCT WiFiConnect, into its three tiers of managed Wi-Fi service offerings. SCTelcom then leverages the real-time data insights of Calix Marketing Cloud to identify, segment, and target members based on their usage, resulting in experience-based offerings that excite members across southcentral Kansas and northcentral Oklahoma and drive new, recurring revenue streams.
TechnologyZDNet

Boost Mobile to stay on Telstra network for another decade

Boost Mobile will stay on the Telstra network in Australia for another 10 years, the company announced on Thursday. Saying it doubled its customer base in "recent years", the virtual operator added the new deal would allow it to expand into postpaid mobile, mobile broadband, and NBN plans. "This is...
Small BusinessTechRadar

Best business broadband deals in August 2021

The world of business broadband deals can be confusing. With a barrage of jargon, technical terms and big numbers, there's a lot to get your head around in your search for a great package. However, like any other service, it all comes down to the best overall value for your...
Electronicseverythingrf.com

Mini-Circuits to Sponsor 5G, Wi-Fi and IoT Tracks at EDICON 2021

Mini-Circuits announced their sponsorship of the 2021 Electronic Design Innovation Conference (EDICON), an annual event bringing RF and microwave professionals together for valuable training and thought leadership on the latest research in the field. Mini-Circuits will sponsor the 5G, WiFi, and IoT track, which comprises a full day of programming on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, focused on market drivers and technical considerations in these rapidly evolving application areas.
InternetAdvanced Television

Data: Connectivity threat to streaming revenue

Modelling data from digital connectivity consultancy FarrPoint has found that poor broadband connection in the UK will deny some £546 million (€641m) in revenue for streaming providers over the next 15 years. With the minimum requirement to stream video according to Ofcom being at least 10 Mbps, and ONS data...
TechnologyZDNet

ACCAN says 5G is an indirect substitute for fixed line NBN

The Australian Communications Consumer Action Network (ACCAN) has said that the National Broadband Network does not face genuine competition, and where it does, is only the margins. "Predominantly in specific use cases and where households live in a 5G footprint and are able to afford those more expensive services. However,...
EducationAdvanced Television

UK universities’ 6G research hub

What its originators describe as a “pioneering” centre is being launched to take mobile technology to the next level and put the UK at the global forefront of 6G research, innovation, and education. The new virtual hub, called 6G Futures, unites more than 400 world-renowned experts in telecommunications networks, cyber,...
Internetgamingideology.com

BT and Virgin Media O2 have a smart new plan to STOP internet outages and keep you online

Internet outages have increased dramatically in the past year. According to a new survey by Which? two-thirds of people had experienced at least one problem with their internet over the course of the 12 months. Worse, last week, Uswitch.com found that nearly 15 million people had suffered significant broadband outages, costing the economy nearly £5 billion and 16 million working days. Unhappy households had no connection for an average of two days. A disaster for those who work or study at home.
Internetyourmoney.com

Should you get online with satellite broadband?

With a satellite broadband connection, data is beamed from a satellite to a dish on the property, so the technology doesn’t rely on cables being laid to the home. It can offer a more reliable service for people poorly served by traditional connections. But despite the appeal of the new...
Electronicsaithority.com

D-Link Launches New EAGLE PRO AI Series Transforming Home Wi-Fi Experiences

D-Link US unveils its EAGLE PRO AI series of Wi-Fi solutions consisting of the R15 AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Smart Router, M15 AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router, and E15 AX1500 Mesh Range Extender. The pandemic transformed households into multi-tasking hubs as residents have taken school, work, and entertainment online throughout the day and into the evening. D-Link’s latest line optimizes current residential Wi-Fi providing powerful, high-quality online experiences in device-dense homes.
Internetthefastmode.com

Push to Eliminate 'Digital Poverty' to Drive Demand for Satellite-Powered Broadband Connectivity Post Pandemic

Having taken part in the AsiaTech x Singapore 2021 event that concluded successfully over a month ago, SES Networks, a global leader in broadband connectivity and end-to-end video services spoke to Tara Neal, Executive Editor of The Fast Mode on their participation and showcase highlights. Harsh Verma, Regional Sales Director for Fixed Data Networks at SES and John Huddle, Director of Business Development Asia for SES Video shared their predictions on the satellite connectivity market - including the impact of COVID-19, innovations in satellite connectivity such as the use of non-geostationary (NGSO) satellites, as well as measures operators can take to ensure service quality for OTT video streaming on satellite-powered broadband.
TechnologyCult of Mac

Get a more reliable internet connection with these top-rated Wi-Fi routers on sale

For many, the internet is a necessity as important as electricity and transport. Fundamental parts of life just don’t work without the internet anymore. Even jobs are moving online; in the United States alone, remote work grew 173% from 2005 to 2018 and it got even higher last year. So, it goes without saying that you need a good internet connection, and one the best things you can get to make that happen is a high-quality router.

Comments / 0

Community Policy