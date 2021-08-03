Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Last week, they were in Tokyo. Now, some Olympians are playing in the Citi Open.

By Andrew Golden
Houston Chronicle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - As the fireworks exploded above him in Tokyo, American tennis player Marcos Giron walked through the entrance of National Stadium in awe. It was the 28-year-old Giron's first visit to Tokyo and his first appearance in the Olympic Games. And Giron, who beat Slovakia's Norbert Gombos in the first round before falling to Kei Nishikori of Japan, soaked in the experience of competing in the Games.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Paul
Person
Ilya Ivashka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo#Olympics#Citi#Olympians#American#German#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The US Sun

What is gymnast Simone Biles’ net worth?

OLYMPIC medalist Simon Biles has earned the most World medals in gymnastics. On July 27, 2021, Biles shockingly announced that she was pulling out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Simone Biles has a reported net worth of $6million. She has obtained most of her fortune through endorsements, sponsorships and Olympic...
WorldPosted by
BoardingArea

Dutch Airline KLM in Hot Water After Five Olympic Athletes On The Same Flight to Tokyo Test Positive for COVID-19

The hope of Olympic glory for five Dutch athletes has been dashed after they tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Tokyo, disqualifying them from taking part in the Olympic Games and sending them straight into isolation. But the matter of just where and when these five athletes were infected has left Dutch flag carrier KLM facing awkward questions and insisting it didn’t happen on one of its flights.
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Sydney McLaughlin Is Dating A Former NFL Player

Sydney McLaughlin will emerge from the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan as arguably the United States’ biggest track and field star. The 21-year-old New Jersey native won the gold medal in the women’s 400m hurdles late on Tuesday evening, beating rival sprinter Dalilah Muhammad to the finish line. McLaughlin,...
NFLPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Rory McIlroy: "I realized I never felt so sorry"

Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele electrocuted on the way to Tokyo 2020. The American with gold around his neck, the Northern Irishman at the foot of the podium: both try to explain the meaning of the Games to those who have deliberately deserted them. Rory McIlroy, statements. “I have never...
CelebritiesTODAY.com

TODAY in Tokyo: Hoda runs into Simone Biles on flight home

Hoda Kotb left Tokyo to return home on Wednesday, but the Olympics fun didn't end there. On her flight, she ran into one of the biggest names at the 2020 Summer Games, postponed to 2021, whom she's spoken with several times over the past couple of weeks — Simone Biles! Hoda shared on Instagram a fun selfie of the pair in seats right next to each other on the plane.
Whitefish, MTFlathead Beacon

Tokyo Bound

If you wander in to Folklore Coffee in downtown Whitefish to pick up a bag of beans, you’ll notice a new blend on the shelves. Nicole’s Blend is a collaboration between the Pollard brothers, who own Folkore, and Nicole Heavirland, a self-professed coffee aficionado, Whitefish native and Olympian. Heavirland has...
EconomyFOXBusiness

The 2021 Olympics are turning into a $20 billion bust for Japan

When Toyota Motor Corp. said this week it wouldn’t run any ads in Japan tied to the Olympics, it sent a message louder than any TV commercial about the host nation’s grim mood. Toyota is Japan’s most valuable company and a global Olympics sponsor, the top rank shared by only...

Comments / 0

Community Policy