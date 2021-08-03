Steve Alford explains why Nevada's non-conference schedule was 'best we could do'

Personally, I'm very against it. Here's why. Currently, we play 12 games. Typical, our schedule format is this. 8 conference games. 1 game vs UofSC, 1 game vs a high quality power five opponent (Georgia, ND, Auburn, A&M) and two games vs lesser teams who don't expect a home & home. (Usually one group of five and one FBS school) If we go to a 9 game format, we have to give one of those games up. I don't see Clemson giving up either of the two lesser programs because that's the only way we can guarantee 7 home games every year. And I don't see us giving up SC. So that means no more matchups with teams like Georgia or Texas A&M. Personally I would hate that. But I want to hear your thoughts.