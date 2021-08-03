Steve Alford explains why Nevada's non-conference schedule was 'best we could do'
Nevada basketball released its non-conference schedule last week, and Wolf Pack fans weren't thrilled. Nevada should have a dynamite team with NCAA Tournament potential, but that non-league schedule — games with Eastern Washington; San Diego; Santa Clara; San Francisco; Washington; George Mason; South Dakota State; Pepperdine; North Texas; Texas Arlington; Minnesota-Duluth; Loyola Marymount; and Grand Canyon — could make an at-large bid difficult given the Mountain West's recent history as a one- or two-bid league.nevadasportsnet.com
