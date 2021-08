A project will widen Rayford Road to four lanes between an area 40 feet east of Waterbend Cove and approximately 400 feet east of Birnham Woods Drive. It includes creating two new eastbound travel lanes from Waterbend to the Rayford intersection with Birnham Woods and using the existing road for the westbound lanes. The project also includes constructing a traffic signal at the Rayford-Birnham Woods intersection and widening Birnham Woods to four lanes 600 feet north and south of Rayford. As of mid-July, traffic signal installation had begun at four intersections on Rayford Road along with pedestrian signal poles and crosswalks. Additional work planned for the summer included pouring concrete for the main lanes and starting excavation for new lanes at Rayford and Birnham Woods.