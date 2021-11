While I understand his decision to do so, it is regretful that Rep. Adam Kinzinger has chosen to retire from the U.S. Congress. Now, rather than having the opportunity to vote for a conservative who, history will note, has demonstrated great courage and principled commitment to the U.S. Constitution, Republicans will be limited to voting for a “party hack,” -- "a member of a political party who is not particularly brilliant but who can be relied upon for loyalty.”

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO