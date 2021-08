Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. For months, pandemic America saw nothing but progress, with COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths plummeting with a vaccination effort — 343 million shots and counting — that has reached more than 189 million Americans. But, alas, what looked like light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, has proven more like a mirage thanks to the Delta variant, the highly transmissible strain of the virus that, in a few weeks time, has sent new cases surging in every state across the country, according to a Fortune analysis of New York Times data.