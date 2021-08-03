Missouri governor pardons couple who aimed guns at BLM protesters
Missouri’s governor pardoned the gun-toting lawyers who brandished firearms at Black Lives Matter protesters marching past their St. Louis home last year. Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, announced Tuesday that he pardoned Mark McCloskey, who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault, and Patricia McCloskey, who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment. The couple had been initially indicted on felony charges.nypost.com
